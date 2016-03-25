Jordi Cruyff thanks well-wishers following his father's death

Johan Cruyff's son Jordi has thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of emotion that surrounded his father's death on Friday.

Cruyff passed away in Barcelona at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy as one of the game's foremost thinkers.

Credited with transforming the playing style of Ajax and Barcelona, Cruyff was also the mastermind behind the revamp of Barca's famed La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

Jordi, a former Barcelona player himself, wrote on his father's official website, worldofjohancruyff.com: "On behalf of my mother, sisters and the rest of the family I would like to say thank you for all the love, kind words and memories that have been shared with us, since yesterday but also over the past months.

"It has touched us deeply that Johan was such an inspiration to many of you. We would like to express our special thanks to all the doctors and medical staff who have supported us until the end.”

A statement on the website added: "The family is currently making arrangements for a private farewell to Johan as their beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.

"Once again, we do ask you to respect the privacy of the family in these emotional and sensitive times."