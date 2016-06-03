'Jose is a winner, we can make a great team' - De Gea thrilled by Mourinho arrival

David de Gea has welcomed Jose Mourinho to Manchester United and believes his new manager can return the club to its former glories.

Mourinho was confirmed as Louis van Gaal's successor last week and the former Chelsea boss' arrival has been met with widespread optimism among United's players and fans alike.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea, who came within a whisker of joining Real Madrid last September, was reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford after Euro 2016 had Van Gaal remained in charge.

But the 25-year-old, named United's Player of the Year for the last three seasons, has now joined the likes of captain Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger in publically declaring his excitement about working with Mourinho.

"Talk about Jose Mourinho and you're talking about a winner," De Gea told Marca.

"Winning is United's, Jose's and my philosophy. We can make a great team and I welcome him."

De Gea was also quizzed on the speculation regarding his future, and the importance of United's FA Cup win last month - which marked their first trophy since the 2012-13 Premier League title.

"People talk a lot and they know little," he added.

"I know how all this works, but what I think is disrespectful is when people start making out that it's something I have said.

"I've got three more years on my contract with United and the desire to win more titles here.

"When it comes to United, if you don't win everything, it's not good enough.

"This FA Cup is important for the club, it's important for the fans, and it's an important step towards winning major titles again."