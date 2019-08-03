Jose Gomes calls on Reading to cut out mistakes after defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Reading manager Jose Gomes has urged his team to eradicate their mistakes as a matter of urgency after their 3-1 Championship defeat at home to 10-man Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday went ahead on the half hour when Kadeem Harris scored from a tight angle on his debut.

Reading equalised when Yakou Meite nodded in after the break but Wednesday were soon in front again from a Sam Hutchinson header.

Wednesday had goalkeeper Keiren Westwood sent off in the 80th minute for a foul on Mo Barrow.

But they held on easily, with Lucas Joao adding a third goal seven minutes into stoppage time.

“We are in the beginning of the season and we have a long way in front of us,” Gomes said.

“But we need to fix as soon as possible the mistakes that we showed.

“In the next game (away to Hull City) the players for sure will perform better than they did today.

“Both teams started playing steadily at the same time and there were no chances on any goal.

“Some moments we played better than them, some moments Wednesday showed good things.

“When we conceded the first goal, we didn’t deserve it because of the way that we had played.

“But Wednesday used the best way that they could in the chance that we gave to them. We offered the chance.

“After that, we were again in the game, especially when we scored.

“But then about one minute later, we conceded again.

“If you watch properly the game, you cannot say that they were better than us.

“But they used very well their chances that they created or that we gave to them.

“In football, if you score more, you win.

“I must look to my players and study the game again, watch everything again.

“I must help the players during the next week to be better against Hull.

“I must say that our fans were again fantastic and they deserved a different result.”

Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen said: “It was a very good win.

“The first time I was caretaker, we beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 and then lost the next two – so I hope that’s not an omen!

“If the chairman goes with me, then I feel I’m ready for it (the job permanently).

“I am very privileged to be doing it at the moment. The chairman will decide, my sole focus is now Barnsley (the next game).

“But it would be a great opportunity for anyone else who was offered this job.

“This result is what you would have dreamed of. As for the performance, we can be better.

“Ultimately, you have to give some credit to Reading. They pegged us back and we had to set some traps and hit them on the counter. That worked for us.

“We had four strikers on the bench today to change it, a couple of them adaptable. Sam Winnall didn’t even make the squad.

“That can be tough to keep everyone onside.

“Possibly we might have to let one or two go but good players attract interest.

“It maybe isn’t ideal to have six top strikers but it’s a great problem to have.

“We’ll have to make a decision on Keiren’s red card, whether we appeal. He insists he didn’t touch the boy.”