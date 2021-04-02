Jose Mourinho happy to speak to Harry Kane about Tottenham future

Jose Mourinho says he has no influence over Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham, but that his door is always open if the striker wants to discuss it.

Speculation has intensified over what might lie in store for Kane over the last few weeks after Spurs’ season threatened to implode following their embarrassing Europa League exit and Manchester City’s need for a new frontman in the wake of Sergio Aguero’s pending departure.

The England captain, who still has another three years left on his current contract, has been honest in the past about being content to say at the north London club providing he sees suitable progression, but was hardly cast-iron when speaking about his future on international duty last week.

He said the topic of his future at Spurs was a “hard question to answer right now” and that “we’ll see where we go” after this summer’s European Championship.

A photo posted by on

Mourinho revealed that Kane has not sought the advice of his manager, who vowed to help him “explode” when he came to the club in 2019, regarding his future and it is not a topic the pair need to discuss.

“He works so well every day. He is such a professional, committed with the team, performing well,” Mourinho said.

“I’ve nothing to speak with him (about). Three years of his contract (remaining). I have nothing to speak with him.

“Unless he wants to speak with me about it and until now he never approached me in relation to anything.”

It will be difficult for any club to get Kane out of Spurs this summer as the transfer window again looks set to be heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A photo posted by on

Spurs only look set to do business if they can sell players and Mourinho is predicting another “strange” window.

“Of course I have an idea,” Mourinho said when asked if he knows what he wants his squad to look like next season. “Of course we share our ideas. When I say we, I say myself and the structure including obviously the boss. So we know what we want.

“But at the same time we can all expect a strange summer. I believe that it will be a bit strange in the sense of a different transfer window than in previous seasons.

“But at the moment I don’t think it is about anyone fighting for his future. It is about everyone fighting for the points we need to finish the season the best that we can.”