Jose: Sweetest defeat of my life

The Serie A champions survived for more than an hour with 10 men, following defender Thiago Motta's red card, and only conceded a goal by Gerard Pique six minutes from time as they went through to next month's final in Madrid 3-2 on aggregate.

VIDEO:Watch Mourinho's full-time celebrations

GALLERY:Barca 1-0 Inter

"It was incredibly tense today, against a team such as Barcelona, with 10 men, it was something historical, mythical," a strangely subdued Mourinho told a news conference.

"It was the sweetest 1-0 defeat of my life but the players out there didn't deserve to lose. We were perfect tactically and defensively.

"We showed great discipline," he added. "We worked very hard to deny them space."

Inter reaching their first European Cup final since 1972 had the Portuguese showman's fingerprints all over it.

From the pre-match news conferences to the jubilant celebrations at the final whistle, Mourinho's presence was all pervading in Barcelona.

He was forced to make a last-minute change before kickoff when Goran Pandev withdrew through injury and Cristian Chivu came in.

"The game started badly. Bringing Chivu on made us more defensive but the game went as we thought," said Mourinho.

"It was much harder with 10 men because Barcelona are the best team in the world at circulating the ball but we kept them away from our goal."

Mourinho wound up the home fans before the first whistle, casually strolling out into the centre of the pitch, hands in pockets, looking every inch a man enjoying an amble in the countryside before the teams came out to warm up.

The cacophony of whistles appeared to egg him on, his histrionics on the touchline constantly catching the attention of the cameras.

Motta's sending off after 28 minutes had him laughing ironically, rolling his eyes, arms outstretched.

He dashed out of his technical area to give an instruction to one of his players in the second half, bringing the game to a stop as the referee issued the coach a warning.

TUSSLE ON PITCH

Near the end Mourinho was pointing and gesticulating at the Barca bench, having a heated exchange of opinion.

At the final whistle he sprinted not towards his players but across to where the Inter fans were massed in the top tiers of the stand on the far side of the pitch, waving his arms.

Mourinho ended up having a tussle with Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes, with security guards parting the pair.

"I think a team who win everything don't know how to lose. They are bad losers and so am I," Mourinho said.

"Valdes thought I was provoking the home fans. I was going to celebrate with