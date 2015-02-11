Jose threatens walk-out over Ivanovic question

Defender Ivanovic appeared to put his head into James McCarthy's face as he grabbed the Everton midfielder, as tempers flared following Gareth Barry late dismissal at Stamford Bridge.

Ivanovic also looked to have had his arm around the Republic of Ireland international's neck in an aggressive manner.

Barry was shown a second yellow card two minutes from time for a foul on Willian, who then scored the only goal of the Premier League encounter with a deflected strike.

Referee Jonathan Moss took no action against Ivanovic and Mourinho was not impressed when asked if his player could be in hot water with the Football Association.

He said: "I am tired of stories and I am never tired of football. Football is emotion and football is what we have here today.

"A discussion because of a red card, a red card that should be given in the first half because Barry should be sent off in the first half, because he had a yellow card and he pulled [Eden] Hazard when Hazard goes to attack a last defender.

"So the second yellow card should be given there. So nothing important.

"I am concerned for my reaction, because one more question I leave and after that you are not happy. So I am more concerned with my reaction. The next question to that story, I have to go."

Manchester City's 4-1 win at Stoke City ensured Chelsea remain seven points clear of the champions and Mourinho gave credit to Everton, who looked set for a point until Willian struck.

The Chelsea manager said: "I don't remember a team to be champion without a couple of victories in the last minute. In my case for sure, every time I won a big title I have a couple of matches where we won in the last minute.

"A very difficult match. A different Everton and when I say a different Everton it is a compliment, it's not a critic. They were a very difficult opponent, so [I am] happy with the points."