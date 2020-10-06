Josh Dasilva signs contract extension with Brentford

Brentford’s Josh Dasilva has signed a contract extension with the Championship club, keeping him with Thomas Frank’s side until 2024.

The midfielder has agreed a new long-term deal after first joining the Bees in 2018.

Since then he has made 75 appearances and scored 13 goals, as well as representing England’s Under-21 side.

“This is fantastic news for Brentford FC and a top example of how we work,” Frank told the club website.

“We signed a top talent and our staff have worked together with Josh over the past few years and he is now a very influential player in the Sky Bet Championship. He has grown over the past two years and has been a very big part of the team for the past year.

“We all know Josh’s skill set on the ball, but he has developed off the ball. His running and his pressing are getting better and better and he is taking responsibility defensively.

“He is magnificent on the ball; he can dictate a game and he scores goals. I expect there is even more to come from him.”