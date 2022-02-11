Josh Sargent expected to return as Norwich host leaders Man City

Norwich should have forward Josh Sargent available again for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United States international Sargent missed the last two matches through illness but has now returned to training, while midfielder Lukas Rupp faces a late fitness test on a hamstring issue.

Defender Ozan Kabak (illness), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) remain sidelined. Centre-half Andrew Omobamidele has gone to see a specialist again about his continuing back problem.

Manchester City are again without forward Gabriel Jesus and youngster Cole Palmer.

Jesus is expected to return soon after suffering a knock while on international duty recently but it is unclear how long midfielder Palmer will be out with his foot problem.

City have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek win over Brentford and full-back Kyle Walker could return after being rested.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Idah, Rowe

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, McAtee, Delap.