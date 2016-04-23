Jovetic aiming for Inter consistency

Inter striker Stevan Jovetic accepts he must show more consistency after starring with a double as his side came from behind to beat Udinese 3-1 on Saturday.

Jovetic levelled the scores with a simple finish from Mauro Icardi's low cross after Cyril Thereau's brilliant opener, then put Inter ahead by chesting home a Jonathan Biabiany delivery from close range, with Eder sealing the points in second-half stoppage time.

A sixth home win in seven games for Roberto Mancini's side closed the gap to third-placed Roma, who face Napoli on Monday, to four points, boosting their Champions League qualification hopes.

Jovetic had not scored since Inter's 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December but now hopes to produce influential displays on a more regular basis.

"These goals meant a lot to me tonight. When you're a striker it's always important to score," he is quoted as saying by Inter's official website.

"I'm happy when I'm playing and scoring. I haven't been as consistent as I'd have liked this season but I hope to have a great season next year.

"We want to win them all from here to the end. Our aim was to get into the Champions League but if we qualify for the Europa League group stage that's still an improvement on last season."

Jovetic knew Inter were in for a "tough" match, but was proud with the manner of their comeback.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game because Udinese are a different outfit to the side we played earlier in the season," he added.

"It's never easy to come back when you're behind against a team like this, but we put our heart and soul into it and managed to come away with the win."