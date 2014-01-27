Jovetic confident he can become City favourite

The Montenegro striker joined the Premier League title contenders in a big-money move from Fiorentina in July, but has been plagued by injuries in his first season in England.

Jovetic has started just three games for Manuel Pellegrini's side and his only two goals came in a League Cup thrashing of Wigan Athletic back in September.

The 24-year-old returned from injury to take his place on the substitutes' bench for the victories against West Ham and Watford in the last two games.

Sergio Aguero and Alvaro Negredo have forged a prolific partnership and Edin Dzeko has scored 16 goals in all competitions despite not being a regular starter.

But Jovetic is convinced he can still make an impact as City challenge for honours on four fronts.

"It's much easier when you play and score goals but unfortunately for me it's not been a good way to start," he said. "But you have to stay calm, to believe in yourself, like I did.

"I know I can do so many good things for this club. I hope I will show that in the last four months until the end.

"We have a lot of games and I hope to get my chance, and I hope to play well. Of course I've wanted to score but I also need to say thank you to the guys.

"They've done so well in the Premier League and we are playing Barcelona in the Champions League. There's a lot of games, so hopefully we'll win a lot of trophies.

"I'm happy for the other strikers who have got the goals. From now I want to get goals as well and get close to them,

"I had one problem, and then another, but that is the past and I don't want to think about the past. I know my value and that the fans will love me."