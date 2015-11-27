Jovetic credits hunger for Inter's surprise Serie A lead

Inter forward Stevan Jovetic is slightly surprised to see his club leading the way in Serie A.

Former Fiorentina favourite Jovetic returned to Italy to join Roberto Mancini's side after two injury-hit seasons at Manchester City.

One of a number of newcomers to Mancini's line-up, Jovetic believes the fresh make-up of the Inter squad has given them an edge over their rivals ahead of Monday's top-of-the-table trip to Napoli.

"I was convinced that we would have a good start, but not like this," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"We are first because we have a lot of hunger. Compared to other teams that have played together for several years we have so many new elements.

"But all players are giving the best for the team with the intention to give the coach difficult choices.

"I do not see a single favourite but four or five teams can fight until the end [for the title]. I refer to Juventus, Inter, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli."

Inter hold a two-point advantage over Napoli and Fiorentina at the summit despite scoring only 16 times in 13 matches – leading to accusations of a boring style of play.

Jovetic is not overly concerned so long as the victories continue to flow.

"I am the first who likes good football and I do not think Inter games are bad," he said.

"Against Juventus, Roma and Frosinone – only a few examples – we did well.

"In this sport, however, the most important thing is to win. As long as we do it the critics can say what they want."

Jovetic scored three times in his first two appearances for Inter but has not found the net in seven subsequent Serie A matches.

"It is especially important to play well and be useful for my team-mates ," he said. "I can do it by providing assists or doing what Mancini asks me.

"It does not affect me. I stay calm and keep working because sooner or later the goals will come."

On whether he still felt on course to reach a self-stated aim of 20 goals for the season, the Montenegro international added: "Yes, I will get there."