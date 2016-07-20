Jovetic delivers Inter's first win in pre-season

Inter secured their first win in pre-season courtesy of a late triumph against MLS outfit Real Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Roberto Mancini's side needed a stunning late goal from Stevan Jovetic to claim a 2-1 win at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah.

The win was Inter's first out of three pre-season games, having been held by Austrian club Wattens and going down 2-1 to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

However, they had to come from behind to achieve it, after Jordan Allen was in the right place at the right time to put RSL ahead in the 18th minute.

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio levelled things up on the stroke of half-time, volleying home a pinpoint cross from new signing Caner Erkin, before Jovetic sealed the win in second-half stoppage time.

The 26-year-old Montenegro international scored with a stunning back-heel in the 92nd minute, nutmegging RSL goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez in the process.

Inter face Paris Saint-Germain next up in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.