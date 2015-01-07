Jovetic eager for Aguero return from injury

Argentina international Aguero started the season in superb form, scoring 14 goals in 15 Premier League appearances.

However, the 26-year-old's progress was hampered when he strained knee ligaments in the champions' 1-0 victory over Everton on December 6.

Aguero's absence heightened manager Manuel Pellegrini's problems in attack, with Edin Dzeko and Jovetic having both missed time through injury recently.

Jovetic returned in City's 2-2 draw with Burnley at the end of last month, though, and Aguero is also nearing a comeback having returned to training.

"Sergio was in the form of his life when he damaged his knee against Everton and it's such a pity that he picked up his injury when he did," Jovetic told The Mirror.

"It's been said many times lately, but he is one of the best players in the world and we all hope he will be back very soon - Edin too. It's a pleasure to play alongside him."

City's shortage of strikers has seen midfielder James Milner employed in an unfamiliar forward role, but Jovetic stated that the absence of Dzeko and Aguero has not increased the pressure on his own shoulders because City have goals in all areas of the pitch.

"I don't feel any pressure, no," he added. "I know what I can do so I am relaxed and when I'm playing, I will always do my best to help the team to win.

"Of course, it is difficult with Edin and Sergio injured, but we have a fantastic team with many players who can score goals."