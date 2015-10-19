Jovetic: My best Inter performance

Stevan Jovetic thinks his display in the 0-0 draw with Juventus was his best in an Inter shirt.

The Montenegrin drew praise from coach Roberto Mancini for his performance in the Derby d'Italia, with the coach stating it was his most impressive since arriving at San Siro.

And while the forward agrees with his boss, he is keen for the team to register another victory as soon as possible.

"I think it was my best match for Inter," Jovetic said to Inter Channel.

"I was in the game for the whole match and was only lacking a goal.

"These matches against the big teams give us confidence.

"We won the derby [against AC Milan], drew today and we could have got all three points.

"We're second now and need to get back to winning ways as we haven't won in three league games."

The result left Inter third in Serie A, one point behind leaders Fiorentina and eight ahead of champions Juve.