Jovetic revels in dream Inter debut

Inter striker Stevan Jovetic was ecstatic with his debut for the Milan club after netting a dramatic winner on Sunday.

Montenegro international Jovetic - a pre-season recruit from Manchester City - sparked scenes of elation on the sidelines with a 94th-minute strike as Inter edged 10-man Atalanta 1-0 in their Serie A opener at San Siro.

Carlos Carmona saw red for Atalanta with 19 minutes remaining in Milan and Jovetic, who came on for injured team-mate Mauro Icardi inside the opening 15 minutes, broke the visitors' stubborn resilience via a curled effort from 18 yards out.

Jovetic was in a buoyant mood post-match and said: "I'm delighted, it was a tough match against an Atalanta side that defended well. We pushed right until the end, and winning at the death like that was fantastic.

"I'm not at 100 per cent yet but it's important for strikers to score so I hope to keep it up. The main thing is that the team has won - the three points are a confidence boost.

"Our goal is to qualify for the Champions League so it was important to start well tonight.

"We still need to get to know each other better, but there's a tough away match ahead before the international break."

Inter are away at Carpi on August 30, before returning from the international break with the Milan derby on September 13.