Jovetic slams 'absurd' injury reports

Stevan Jovetic has hit out at reports claiming he is embroiled in a dispute with Inter and the club's head coach Roberto Mancini over an injury problem.

Mancini denied last week that he was angry with the Montenegro national team for naming Jovetic in their latest squad despite the forward struggling with a hamstring problem.

Reports in Italy have since alleged the injury is more serious than the club is letting on.

The media have claimed the 25-year-old, on loan in Serie A side from Manchester City, flew to Germany - against Inter's wishes - in order to seek treatment at the clinic of former Bayern Munich doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt.

Jovetic, however, has strenuously denied the claims and has dismissed any suggestion of a falling-out with Mancini.

"I keep reading crazy things about me that, frankly, I don't understand," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I want to clearly specify that there's no problem with Inter and Mr. Mancini.

"I wasn't on some infiltration into Germany, it was a visit which was controlled and authorised by my club.

"Now I'm obliged, like everyone here, to be at Montenegro's disposal. I'm here, I'm training and we'll monitor my fitness day by day."

Montenegro face critical games against Group G leaders Austria and second-placed Russia as they bid to qualify for Euro 2016.

Branko Brnovic's team are fourth in the group, two points behind Russia and one back from third-placed Sweden, with automatic qualification or a play-off berth still a realistic ambition.