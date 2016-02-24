Jozy Altidore questionable for Toronto season opener with hamstring injury

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore is questionable for his team’s season opener March 6 because of a hamstring injury, Toronto head coach Greg Vanney said Wednesday.

The United States international did not play in the team’s friendly with the Montreal Impact on Wednesday afternoon and was not on the bench for the match. While initial reports said he was being rested with some of the team’s other big name players, including Sebastian Giovinco, Vanney later revealed the injury.

Altidore has a history of hamstring issues. The most notable occurred during the 2014 World Cup, when he pulled up early into the first half of the Americans’ opening game against Ghana and missed the rest of the tournament with a left hamstring problem. He also picked up a left hamstring injury in the 2011 Gold Cup.

In 2015 he also missed just under a month with Toronto because of a right hamstring injury. While the striker recovered in time to play in the group stage of the Gold Cup, his fitness was lacking as a result of the injury and he was sent home before the knockout stage.

Altidore had lost weight this offseason in order to avoid muscle injuries.

Depending on how long recovery from the injury takes, Altidore may be in danger of missing the United States' next set of World Cup qualifiers, a home and home with Guatemala, March 25 and 29.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, will have to prepare in case it is without one of its three designated players when its season kicks off March 6 against the New York Red Bulls.