Juan: Inter Milan must maintain hunger

Inter coach Walter Mazzarri had faced intense scrutiny over his future at the club after they were defeated 4-1 and 3-0 by Cagliari and Fiorentina respectively in the two Serie A matches preceding the international break.

The Milan outfit were staring down the barrel of a third straight league loss in a dramatic ending to Sunday's contest that saw all four goals come in the final 11 minutes.

Jose Callejon's second goal of the game appeared to have handed Napoli all three points in the 90th minute, but Hernanes rescued a point in the first minute of stoppage time to ensure Mazzarri would not be beaten by his former club.

Defender Juan has now urged Inter to take that fighting spirit forward and felt the visitors were lucky to take a point back to Naples.

"We did everything we had worked on during the week, and today you saw a team with heart and fighting spirit," he told the club's official website.

"We have to keep up this level of hunger. Then the results come.

"In my opinion Napoli didn't deserve to draw because we did everything to win, but that's the way the game goes unfortunately,

"We also tried to move the ball around well. Although we were finding space Napoli were always compact, with two lines of four. But the team did a lot, which is what counts."