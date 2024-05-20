JULES BREACH: If England win the Euros this summer then it will be nothing less than what Gareth Southgate and his squad deserve

By
published

The Channel 4 presenter is hopeful of glory for England this summer

Phil Foden
Phil Foden has been in excellent form for Manchester City this season and England will hope for more of the same at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s nothing better than a tournament summer for football fans, and with the Euros kicking off in just a matter of weeks, the countdown is now officially on. 

England head to Germany with the best crop of talent we’ve seen since the Golden Generation – some would argue that this group of players are even better. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jules Breach
Jules Breach
Columnist

Jules Breach is a broadcast journalist who has lead presenting roles for TNT Sport, Channel 4, ITV, and Premier League Productions. Jules hosted BT Sport’s live flagship football show Score and also presents live Premier League, Europa League and Champions League matches. Jules is the lead presenter for Channel 4’s coverage of the England games and also hosts ITV’s EFL Highlights show. Jules presents worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions and away from work is a passionate Brighton fan.