Jullien grateful for Christie’s ‘gift’ as Celtic bag late winner of Lazio

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien claimed Ryan Christie gave him a “gift” of a dramatic winning goal against Lazio on Thursday night.

Midfielder Manuel Lazzari fired the Italian side ahead in the 39th minute of an absorbing Europa League tie at Parkhead following a textbook counter attack by the visitors.

The Scottish champions levelled in the 67th minute when midfielder Christie swept in a pass from striker Odsonne Edouard.

With a minute of normal time remaining and both sides going for the winner, French defender Jullien rose to bullet in a Christie corner before Celtic Park erupted.

The thrilling victory over a talented Serie A side took the Hoops on to seven points from three fixtures to remain at the top of Group E before the return game in Rome in two weeks’ time.

Jullien told Celtic’s Youtube channel: “I felt great. Ryan and I speak a lot in training about that ball I want in the perfect spot.

“If it is in a good spot I think I will be there and tonight the ball he gave me was just a gift.

“We were waiting for that. It was a really good job by the team.

“The fans had our back and the atmosphere was unbelievable. I am just so happy to give that to the fans and the club.

Celtic’s Christopher Jullien netted the winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It was unbelievable. That was a great night and a great win.

“We were a bit upset after the first half, to be 1-0 down after all the chances we had.

“But the reaction the team showed was big and great for the games to come.”