Jullien grateful for Christie’s ‘gift’ as Celtic bag late winner of Lazio
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien claimed Ryan Christie gave him a “gift” of a dramatic winning goal against Lazio on Thursday night.
Midfielder Manuel Lazzari fired the Italian side ahead in the 39th minute of an absorbing Europa League tie at Parkhead following a textbook counter attack by the visitors.
The Scottish champions levelled in the 67th minute when midfielder Christie swept in a pass from striker Odsonne Edouard.
With a minute of normal time remaining and both sides going for the winner, French defender Jullien rose to bullet in a Christie corner before Celtic Park erupted.
Late winner = scenes! 🎉💚#UELpic.twitter.com/GOXt89OJLO— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 24, 2019
The thrilling victory over a talented Serie A side took the Hoops on to seven points from three fixtures to remain at the top of Group E before the return game in Rome in two weeks’ time.
Jullien told Celtic’s Youtube channel: “I felt great. Ryan and I speak a lot in training about that ball I want in the perfect spot.
“If it is in a good spot I think I will be there and tonight the ball he gave me was just a gift.
“We were waiting for that. It was a really good job by the team.
“The fans had our back and the atmosphere was unbelievable. I am just so happy to give that to the fans and the club.
“It was unbelievable. That was a great night and a great win.
“We were a bit upset after the first half, to be 1-0 down after all the chances we had.
“But the reaction the team showed was big and great for the games to come.”
