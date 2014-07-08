Juninho backs Brazil despite Neymar blow

Luiz Felipe Scolari's team secured a semi-final place with a stirring 2-1 win over Colombia last Friday, but it came at a price.

A robust challenge from Colombia defender Juan Camilo Zuniga left Neymar with a fractured vertebra, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

Much of the pre-match build-up to Tuesday's last-four clash against Germany in Belo Horizonte has centred on how Scolari will adapt to the Barcelona forward's absence.

Juninho acknowledged that his country lacks another game-changer in Neymar's mould, but believes Scolari has the options at his disposal to come up with a winning formula.

"Brazil can still do it without Neymar but it's going to be more difficult," the ex-Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid player told BBC Radio Five Live.

"Brazil doesn't have another player like Neymar that can change the game like he can.

"Maybe Brazil will get stronger as a unit and play Willian or even Paulinho. As a unit, maybe Brazil can be stronger as a unit than in other matches."