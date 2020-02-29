Jurgen Klopp dismisses suggestions that champions-elect Liverpool have made the Premier League uncompetitive

Jurgen Klopp insists that the Premier League is still competitive despite Liverpool's dominance this season.

Klopp's side will move 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City if they beat Watford on Saturday.

The Reds are on course to break a number of Premier League records, having won 26 of their 27 matches so far this term.

However, Klopp has dismissed claims that Liverpool's superb season shows that the division is uncompetitive.

"I couldn't care less [what people say]. Look, it is completely normal. I don't think that we should have any concern for things like this," he said.

"If other people think like that – if they think [Manchester] City are not as good as they were – they are! They have scored a little less goals than us, conceded a few more, and if you look why it is clear they have been missing some players.

"The other teams are really strong too. Yes, Bayern beat Tottenham and Chelsea [in the Champions League] but they are really strong over a season.

"Yes, [Spurs and Chelsea] have had some problems, that's all true. But in the moment that you play them you don't feel that they have these problems. The points they have, we have no influence on that apart from the games when we play them.

"So it says nothing about the quality of the Premier League, especially when you look at City vs Real Madrid. I know that people look at these things and you saw that one of the best teams in the world maybe in the moment and City were clearly better so that shows as well how strong the league is.

"There is still a lot of work to do and a lot of space for improvement [from Liverpool].

"You see our games and result wise it looks okay but performance-wise there is a lot of space for improvement. That is what we work on and try constantly through the week.

"Result consistency is maybe difficult to improve because that is close to perfection, obviously, but it is possible to improve the performances in all departments. There are so many things you can improve that that will never end."

