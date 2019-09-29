Liverpool hierarchy fearful that Jurgen Klopp could leave the club for Germany national team

Liverpool are concerned that Jurgen Klopp could quit Anfield if he is offered the Germany job.

Klopp is under contract with the Merseyside outfit until 2022 and recently hinted that he will take a year-long break from management when that deal expires.

However, the Reds hierarchy are fearful that the former Borussia Dortmund head coach would find it extremely difficult to turn down the opportunity to manage his country.

Joachim Low has been in charge of the Germany national team since 2006, although his position has become less secure in the last few years.

After winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, Low’s side were knocked out of Euro 2016 by hosts France at the semi-final stage.

They then suffered an ignominious exit from the 2018 World Cup, becoming the first Germany team to fail to advance beyond the first round since 1938.

And their poor form continued in the inaugural edition of the Nations League, with Germany finishing bottom of a group featuring France and the Netherlands.

Low remains in the position for now but his lengthy tenure in charge of die Mannschaft could come to an end if Germany endure a disappointing Euro 2020 next summer.

And according to the Daily Mirror,Liverpool are worried that the four-time world champions will make Klopp their number one target for the role.

The Reds boss is in no rush to leave Anfield, but the club’s owners know that he would like to manage his country one day.

Much could depend on whether or not Liverpool are able to win their first league title since 1990, with Klopp likely to consider his job incomplete until his side have been crowned champions of England.

Liverpool maintained their perfect record at the start of the season with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday, a result which keeps them five points clear of Manchester City.

