Jurgen Klopp reveals how he'd react to a Manchester City title win

City returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 derby win over Manchester United on Wednesday, leaving them one point clear of the Reds with three rounds remaining.

Both sides have been in terrific form this season, having racked up 89 and 88 points respectively with three games to go.

Klopp discussed the prospect of missing out on the trophy with DAZN Germany, and also discussed Liverpool's upcoming Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

“If they (City) win the league I'll congratulate them, because they have been playing a fantastic season with another fantastic season just finished,” he said. “They have been very consistent.”

With two English clubs reaching the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Europa League this season, the German was asked about whether the Premier League can now be considered the strongest on the continent.

“A few big clubs are currently making big changes,” he said.

“Real [Madrid] have sold Cristiano [Ronaldo], Bayern Munich are making changes too. That's going to be the same with other clubs in the near future.

“In England, the top four have a very good age structure. And, of course, there are a few other reasons why there are a lot of good footballers around here in England.

“English football is good, the national team too, the top six are all very good - but that's never a guarantee for the future.”

Klopp’s Liverpool side will face Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals next month – the first time he will go head-to-head with the Catalan club in a competitive fixture.

“I have played against Real Madrid many times, but never in Barcelona,” he said.

“You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is you're never a favourite.

“To deal with the challenge, perhaps to do things differently to others, that is appealing, even if I haven't made any concrete plans yet.”

The Anfield manager also revealed which teams he likes to spend his time watching.

“Whenever I have time I like to watch Dortmund because I'm still connected with them,” he said.

“Furthermore there are three teams: Man City, Barcelona and Tottenham. I always like to watch them.

“[Werder] Bremen I like to watch as well, but also Mainz - with them I'm still connected too. I also think it's impressive the way they play under Sandro Schwarz.”

