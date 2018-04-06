Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score in Manchester City vs Manchester United games?

We’ve logged the last 50 scorers in Manchester City vs Manchester United games – in all competitions – and it takes us back to that fateful game.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name as many as you can – and to make it as easy as possible, we’re giving you the team and nationality of each scorer. Once you’re done, send a screenshot of your score to us on Twitter at @FourFourTwo, then challenge your friends to see if they can do any better.

THEN TRY... Quiz! Can you name the 48 Premier League managers with at least 50 wins?

---

This quiz takes us back to February 2003, and a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford – featuring a not-so-super sub appearance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who came on the field with two minutes to go.

Things were a little different back then: United won the title, finishing 32 points above City, a total which (meaningless stat alert!) just so happens to be exactly the number of points City have accrued so far this season. Interesting, no? No, okay.

The two sides play again this weekend, in a fixture that has been surprisingly even in recent years: of the last 10 fixtures in all competitions, United have won four, City have won four, and there have been two draws.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £9.50 every quarter. Cheers!

NOW READ...

LONG READ How can caretaker managers succeed? 6 rules for ensuring a temporary dugout job goes well

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com