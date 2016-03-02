Jury finds Adam Johnson guilty of one child sex charge

Former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson has been found guilty of one charge of sexual activity with a child, having earlier been cleared of a similar count at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one of grooming at Bradford Crown Court on the opening day of his trial on February 10, denying two further charges of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

Judge Jonathan Rose asked the jury to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining charges and Johnson was found not guilty of one of the two, relating to the then 15-year-old performing a sex act on him.

The jury were then sent back out to continue deliberating the remaining charge under majority direction, meaning Judge Rose would accept a majority verdict, and Johnson was eventually found guilty.

Jurors returned a majority verdict of 10-2 before Johnson was bailed for sentencing in two to three weeks, with a custodial sentence likely.

Sunderland terminated Johnson's contract following his initial guilty pleas, while boot manufacturer Adidas also cut ties with the winger – capped 12 times by England at International level.

The Premier League club suspended Johnson following his arrest and subsequent bail last March, but cleared him to return to first-team duties when his bail was extended by Durham Police.

He scored twice in 19 league appearances for Sunderland this season.

The former Middlesbrough and Manchester City player won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Etihad Stadium.