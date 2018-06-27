Just being German does not make you a footballer! Goerges hilariously flops in World Cup challenge

Julia Goerges is unlikely to be switching careers to become a professional footballer anytime soon if the tennis star's attempts at keepy-uppy are anything to go by!

Goerges – the world number 13 - got into the World Cup spirit ahead of Germany's crucial Group F game against South Korea by having a bit of a kick-about for the WTA cameras.

The 29-year-old suffered an early exit at the Nature Valley International this week as she was beaten in the first-round by Aryna Sabalenka, but she is hoping her compatriots in Die Mannschaft can avoid elimination from the World Cup by clinching victory in Kazan.

After a valiant effort that culminated in a best score of nine kick-ups, she admitted football just wasn't her forte.

"It doesn't mean I can play football, just because I'm German," she said.