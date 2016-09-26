Juve and Higuain have work to do - Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri concedes his team are yet to work out how to get the best out of club-record signing Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina international has started each of Juventus' back-to-back Serie A wins over the past week as the defending champions bounced back from a 2-1 loss at Inter.

He scored in last Wednesday's 4-0 triumph over Cagliari but is yet to hit the supreme form he displayed at Napoli last term, where an incredible 36 goals in 35 league games paved the way for a €90million move to Turin.

Juventus' top scorer last season, Paulo Dybala, is yet to find the net since his countryman's arrival and, while confirming Higuain will start Tuesday's Champions League Group H match at Dinamo Zagreb, Allegri acknowledges there is work to be done.

"Higuain will play," he told a news conference.

"We need to learn best how to utilise him and that will come with time."

Juve were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening group match versus Sevilla and Allegri does not want the 2015 runners-up looking too far ahead.

"How many points to win the group? Let's just focus on getting all three tomorrow," Allegri said as he revealed Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Hernanes will line up as his midfield three.

"This is our sixth game of a tough run [during September]. The full squad will need to chip in over the course of the season.

"The notion that we should win 3-0 every week is false. Every successful side needs to graft when necessary.

"Our focus is on winning against Dinamo and improving our game with each passing week."