Juve and Tottenham to play in Melbourne

Italian champions Juventus and Premier League side Tottenham will compete at the International Champions Cup in Melbourne next year.

After Real Madrid, Manchester City and Roma's successful tour Down Under in July, Juve and Tottenham are joined by A-League outfit Melbourne Victory at the iconic MCG, along with a fourth visiting club to be named in February.

Juve confirmed their participation on Thursday, with the Serie A giants set to play Victory, who are the first A-League team invited to feature in the ICC.

That game will kick-off the tournament on July 23 and will be followed by matches on July 26 and 29, though details of the opposition have yet to be confirmed.

The ICC marks a return for Juve to Australia, having faced an A-League All Stars team in Sydney last year.

Tottenham are also set to grace Australians shores once again after the Londoners played Sydney FC in Sydney in May.