Juve boss Allegri hails ‘wonderful evening of football’ after Ronaldo’s heroics

Massimiliano Allegri praised hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo after he underlined his status in Europe’s elite by firing Juventus into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Juve trailed Atletico Madrid by two goals heading into the round of 16 second leg in Turin but Ronaldo overturned the deficit with three goals as Juventus progressed with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

“We weren’t perfect, but we did do well to remain concentrated,” Allegri said in a press conference.

“There was the risk of taking a hysterical approach to the game, as the idea of the comeback had been talked about so much, but we had 95 minutes to get the job done. We did very well and the team deserve congratulations.

“It would’ve been really strange for Ronaldo to end his Champions League season with only one goal. He did well and the lads all contributed, including the fans providing a marvellous backdrop for the match.

“I think we gave a wonderful evening of football to all those passionate about the sport in Italy.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone also praised Portugal international Ronaldo.

Simeone told Gazzetta dello Sport: “He is among the best in the world, it can happen that in such games he makes these goals.”

Ronaldo was also seen to make what appeared to be an obscene gesture at the end of the game, which Simeone believes was a copycat of his own celebration during the first leg.

“He saw the gesture I made at Wanda (Metropolitano Stadium) and imitated it, to show his character,” Simeone added.