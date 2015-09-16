Juve can recover and win Scudetto - Trapattoni

Former Juventus coach Giovanni Trapattoni is confident the reigning Serie A champions can recover from their slow start and win a fifth successive Scudetto.

Juve have made a winless start to the league season, picking up just one point in three matches.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve, who stunned Manchester City 2-1 in Tuesday's Champions League opener, are already eight points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter but Trapattoni believes there is enough quality to turn things around domestically.

Trapattoni - a six-time Scudetto winner as coach of Juve between 1976 and 1986 - told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "They're preparing in a new way.

"The absence of [Andrea] Pirlo, [Arturo] Vidal and [Carlos] Tevez are heavy, and they don't have players with the same characteristics and therefore patience is needed.

"In Italy you can still recover and compete at the summit. Allegri has all the material at his disposal to recover."

Juve travel to Genoa on Sunday.