Juve confirm Mandzukic signing

Serie A champions Juventus have completed the signing of Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €19million.

Mandzukic only joined Atletico from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in July 2014 and scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club last season.

The former Wolfsburg man had been linked with a move to Manchester United, but has shunned reported interest from the Premier League side to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the beaten UEFA Champions League finalists.

A statement on Juventus' official website confirmed the fee for Mandzukic would be paid in three instalments, with an initial payment of €7million in August to be followed by two subsequent €6m payments in 2016 and 2017.

Atleti could receive a further €2million in performance-related bonuses.

Mandzukic's arrival comes amid speculation that Carlos Tevez could leave Juventus.

The capture of Mandzukic marks the second move Juve have made to bolster their forward line this month, following the signing of Pablo Dybala from Palermo for a fee that could rise to €40million.