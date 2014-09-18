Juve defender Evra relishing Milan clash

The defending champions have started the campaign well under Massimiliano Allegri, with consecutive two wins out of two in the league and a 2-0 victory over Malmo in the UEFA Champions League.

However, a new-look Milan side should be a different proposition for Juve given the Turin giants have only met Chievo and Udinese in Serie A so far.

Although Milan struggled last season, they have made a promising start to the campaign under new coach Filippo Inzaghi with two wins in Serie A.

France left-back Evra, who arrived in Italy from Manchester United during the close season, made his first Juve start against Chievo last weekend and is eagerly awaiting this weekend's clash at San Siro.

"We expect a tough game like all others, but we are Juve," he told Juventus TV. "These are the types of games I wanted to play when I signed for Juventus.

"I'm really looking forward to it.

"Juve and Manchester United are similar in the sense that no effort is spared in giving you the best possible conditions in which to work."

Juventus have won their last four meetings with Milan in all competitions and recorded a 2-0 triumph at San Siro last season.