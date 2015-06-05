Juve progress a plus for Italian football - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri feels Juventus' journey to the UEFA Champions League final can serve to dispel myths surrounding the style of football in Italy.

Allegri's men will contest this weekend's showpiece against Barcelona and in doing so will become the first Italian side to feature in the final since Inter won the competition in 2010.

The former Milan boss says his side need to play on the front foot, adding Juve can show Italian football is no longer heavily based on defending.

Asked about stopping the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar - who have netted a staggering 120 goals between them in all competitions this season - Allegri said: "We have thought about trying to stop them but they are extraordinary players.

"We'll have to play very well and we know it won't end 0-0. We have to score a goal.

"I think it's important to have an Italian team in the Champions League final. It's been five years since Inter and no other side has arrived at final.

"There's enthusiasm and joy for us and everybody is waiting and hoping for Juve to win.

"It's something very positive for Italian football, which has been the subject of negative comments by many."

Juve's preparations have been hampered by a calf injury suffered by Giorgio Chiellini and Allegri confirmed Andrea Barzagli is likely to come into his defence as replacement.

"Barzagli and [Angelo] Ogbonna are both fit - if Barzagli feels okay then he'll play, otherwise Ogbonna," he added.

"With Chiellini's injury we lost a player who was on the entire Champions League road and he contributed a lot on and off field.

"We also have Barzagli, I think he looks to be on good form and he'll play. We have to be on form physically and psychologically, they [Barca] really don't have any weaknesses."