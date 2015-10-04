Juventus 3 Bologna 1: Khedira's first goal caps crucial comeback

Sami Khedira scored his first goal for Juventus as the Serie A champions came from behind to beat bottom side Bologna 3-1 in Turin.

The visitors took a shock early lead through Anthony Mounier, but posed virtually no attacking threat from that point onwards. Alvaro Morata headed in an equaliser prior to half-time and on a penalty after the break, which was converted by Paulo Dybala.

The forward then set up his former Real Madrid team-mate Khedira - whose Juve career was stalled by a pre-season leg injury - to head home on his league debut.

It was a vital win for Massimiliano Allegri's men, who had won only one of their opening six Serie A games having claimed the title for four straight seasons, while Bologna have lost six of their seven matches.

The opener came in the fifth minute when Adam Masina sent in a cross from deep with his left foot and Mounier beat the offside trap to fire a powerful volley in at goal. The shot was straight at Gianluigi Buffon, but he was unable to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Juve had lined up with an unchanged team after their Champions League win over Sevilla and they attempted to respond when a fast-paced move culminated in Dybala finding Morata, who was just off target with a left-footed snapshot.

Paul Pogba forced Antonio Mirante into a save before the equaliser arrived in the 33rd minute. Khedira made ground down the right, his cross deflected invitingly into the path of Morata and the striker converted with an easy close-range header - his first league goal of the campaign.

Morata had a golden opportunity to net a second in the opening minute of the second half, but he poorly sliced his shot wide after being set up by Juan Cuadrado.

The former Real Madrid striker was involved again moments later as he won a penalty after he was hauled down by Alex Ferrari in the box, with referee Domenico Celi pointing to the spot despite furious protests from the visitors.

It was his strike partner Dybala who stepped up and confidently sent Mirante the wrong way with his penalty.

Juve were in total control and Morata forced Mirante to tip his shot over the bar having found space in the box following Khedira's pass.

The third goal was coming and it duly arrived after 63 minutes. Morata delivered an accurate delivery from the left channel and Khedira planted a firm header back across goal and into the corner.

Pogba shot just over with a late free-kick attempt as Bologna were unable to provide anything by way of a response. Indeed, the early goal was their only shot on target.