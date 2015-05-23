Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Champions turn on the style

Serie A champions Juventus rounded off their efforts at home for the season with a 3-1 win against Napoli on Saturday.

With the hosts having secured the second trophy of a potential treble by winning the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, the Juventus Stadium was in party mode and Roberto Pereyra set the celebrations in full swing as he scored the opener in the 13th minute.

Napoli needed the points to close the gap to Lazio and Roma - who play each other on Monday - in the UEFA Champions League spots, though defeat for Rafael Benitez's side guarantees Rudi Garcia's men a top-three place.

They were handed a way back into the game as Kwadwo Asamoah blatantly handled inside the penalty area and David Lopez scored on the rebound from Lorenzo Insigne's saved effort.

However, Stefano Sturaro's wonderfully composed effort put Juventus back in front and Simone Pepe rounded off the win in stoppage time with a penalty, conceded by Miguel Britos - who savagely headbutted Alvaro Morata after pulling the striker's shirt and was sent off.

Victory was Juve's 16th from 19 home games in Serie A this term - the other three were drawn - underlining the dominance Massimiliano Allegri's side have held over their rivals this term as they continue to build form for next month's Champions League final against Barcelona.

Juventus paraded the Coppa trophy pre-match, having beaten Lazio after extra time in midweek, and all but two players were afforded a rest after the exertions - Paul Pogba and Andrea Barzagli the only men to feature again.

One of Allegri's additions saw Asamoah return to Juve's line-up for the first time in six months after a knee injury.

Despite a much-changed line-up, Juve's fearsome home record rarely looked in doubt and Pereyra set them on their way.

Kingsley Coman's chipped throughball beat a static Napoli backline and Pereyra nipped in to finish past a helpless Mariano Andujar.

The game became more notable for the colourful displays in the stands as Juve took control of the contest prior to the interval, with Napoli unable to convert any good territory into clear-cut chances.

However, the carnival atmosphere was spoiled five minutes into the second half as Asamoah blocked Dries Mertens' attempted pass with his hand, and Lopez spared Insigne's blushes after Gianluigi Buffon had made a fine save to his right.

Buffon was again imperious to keep out Spanish midfielder Lopez's vicious volley and turn substitute Marek Hamsik's header past the post.

And Sturaro backed up the efforts of the veteran goalkeeper, turning sharply past his marker on the edge of the box, before continuing into the penalty area and curling high into Andujar's right-hand corner.

Britos' ugly attack on Morata after fouling the Spaniard, for a spot-kick that Pepe converted on likely his last Juve outing at the Juventus Stadium, left a slightly sour taste, but a post-match trophy parade of the Scudetto was a worthy reward for Italy's best by far.