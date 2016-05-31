Juventus adamant no Olympics for Dybala

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has insisted the Serie A champions will not allow Paulo Dybala to represent Argentina at the Olympics.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino opted to leave the 22-year-old out of his squad for the Copa America despite his fine performances for Juventus in 2015-16, but did include him in his 35-men roster for Rio 2016.

Nevertheless, Juventus are adamant they will not allow their star attacker to travel to Brazil for the tournament.

"He has been included in Argentina's provisional squad for the Olympics," Marotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But the FIFA regulations allow us to prevent him from actually going.

"We have the desire to keep him here because the Olympics coincide with the new season."

Dybala scored 23 times in 46 games in all competitions in his first season with Juve, ending the season as their top scorer.