Juventus buy Pererya

Italian champions Juventus have completed the signing of Roberto Pereyra, after the Argentina international spent the 2014-15 season in Turin on an initial one-year loan.

Pereyra - on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America - has penned a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2019.

Juve will pay €14million for the 24-year-old over the next three years, though the sum could rise by a further €1.5m based on performance targets.

Pereyra earned a permanent deal after making 52 appearances in all competitions as Juve won the Serie A and Coppa Italia last season.

The former Udinese midfielder also featured in Juve's 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final.