Juventus cup win over Cagliari comes at cost

Sebastian Giovinco scored in the 57th minute of the round of 16 match to set up a possible quarter-final against AC Milan, who face Serie B outfit Reggina on Thursday.

The main worry for the Serie A champions and current leaders was Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, who limped off in the 16th minute with a possible knee injury after pulling up unchallenged.

Vidal had replaced Emanuele Giaccherini, who was injured in the warm-up while Danish forward Niklas Bendtner, given a rare start, was taken off injured in the 44th minute and replaced by Alessandro Matri.

In Wednesday's other game, Catania beat Parma 4-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

AS Roma beat Atalanta 3-0 on Tuesday.