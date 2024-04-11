Arsenal could loan Gabriel Jesus out, following major surgery to recover from injury: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to go under the knife – and will need a rehab season to recover, potentially in Turin

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus could end up going into next season rehabilitating from knee surgery – and that possibility has pricked up the ears of Italian giants Juventus.

Sport Witness have passed on claims from Tutto Juve that Juventus are monitoring Jesus’ situation at Arsenal and harbour hopes of taking him on loan next season.

