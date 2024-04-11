Arsenal could loan Gabriel Jesus out, following major surgery to recover from injury: report

Gabriel Jesus could end up going into next season rehabilitating from knee surgery – and that possibility has pricked up the ears of Italian giants Juventus.

Sport Witness have passed on claims from Tutto Juve that Juventus are monitoring Jesus’ situation at Arsenal and harbour hopes of taking him on loan next season.

The Italian outlet write: “The player intends to honour his [Arsenal] contract without thinking of leaving the club, but he could also leave on loan. Juventus would be monitoring the situation to seize the potential opportunity.”

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits surgery may be necessarily on persistent knee injury

Juventus might bring Jesus to Serie A (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s despite Jesus’ admission last week that he may need to go under the knife to correct a knee injury that has dogged him all season.

The striker told TNT Sports Brazil (as transcribed by the Daily Cannon) that he intends to see out the season with Arsenal before making a decision over whether he will go the surgical route – even if that means he rules himself out of contention to represent his country at this summer’s Copa America.

Jesus said unto them: “Obviously, I always want to be available for the national team and we want to be called up, we want to be there. Obviously, I want to play in another Copa America, I want to win, I want to conquer, I don’t know, we’ll see.

Mikel Arteta may lose Jesus for an extended spell (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I honestly don’t know if my knee will be good enough to be available, but it’s still three months away, so we’ll see what happens.

“Even here at Arsenal there are things that you have to hold on to: go, train, play, train today, don’t train, play. In short, it’s difficult, but I intend to, my desire, is always to be available for both Arsenal and the national team.

“It doesn’t matter if at the end of the season I have to open up my knee and correct what’s getting in the way and end up missing out on a chance to play in the Copa America.”

