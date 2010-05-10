Juventus demand Inter be stripped of 2006 title

Juve originally finished top in the 2005/06 season but had the honour taken away and were demoted to Serie B after being found guilty of involvement in Italy's infamous match-fixing scandal by a sporting tribunal.

Second-placed AC Milan were deducted points over the affair and Inter, who had been third, were elevated to champions.

The scandal has now reached the criminal courts after years of delay with new phone tap evidence emerging which Juve directors believe also implicates Inter for the first time.

"Juventus ask for equal treatment," said a statement from a meeting of the club's board.

"The decision to submit the complaint makes explicit reference to news from the criminal proceedings..., revealing the existence of a 'dense network of contacts' between representatives of the team benefiting from the assignment of the 2005/06 scudetto and referees."

The Italian football federation has already begun a second probe into the 2006 match-fixing scandal, which revolved around club directors trying to procure favourable referees for games.

Treble-chasing Inter, one win away from their fifth straight Serie A title and gearing up for the Champions League final, have denied wrongdoing.

Juve's board also said plans to open their new stadium for the 2011/12 season were on course but no details were released on discussions over a new sporting director or coach.

Media reports say Sampdoria sporting director Beppe Marotta and Liverpool coach Rafael Benitez are their top targets.

Juve, under the interim charge of Alberto Zaccheroni, have limped in seventh in Serie A after a dreadful season.

