Juventus fined €25,000 over Superga banners

Carlos Tevez scored the only goal of the encounter after 30 minutes at Juventus Stadium, but a section of home fans caused controversy when they appeared to mock the 1949 crash, which killed 18 members of the Torino squad, along with club officials and journalists.

Reports suggested that Juve could be hit with a partial stadium closure, but their punishment has been restricted to a one-off financial penalty.

The Lega Serie A judgement alleged that fans "displayed two banners insulting the memory of the tragedy of Superga".

Juve were fined €10,000 for a similar incident in 2012, and president Andrea Agnelli warned supporters over their conduct on Monday.

"Tragedies are not to be touched upon," he said in a statement on the club's official Twitter account.

"No more vile chants or banners. From anyone."