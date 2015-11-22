Juventus forced to wait on Evra, Hernanes injuries

Juventus face an anxious wait over the fitness of Patrice Evra and Hernanes ahead of their clash with Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Evra was forced off in the first half of Juve's 1-0 win over AC Milan on Saturday. Playmaker Hernanes picked up a groin problem and was replaced at half-time.

"Patrice Evra suffered a light twisted ankle during last night's game with Milan and his condition will be monitored over the course of the coming days," Juventus confirmed via their official website following a training session on Sunday.

"Also on the sidelines was Hernanes, who reported discomfort in his adductor muscle and will undergo tests tomorrow.

"Meanwhile, Sami Khedira is still feeling the effects of a muscle injury sustained before the international break, meaning he will train separately next week. Martin Caceres' condition will continue to be assessed on a daily basis as he bids to shake off a thigh strain."

Juve face a key Champions League clash at home to City on Wednesday knowing a victory will take them top of the group and into the knockout stages.