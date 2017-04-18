Juventus' formidable away record and magnificent Mbappe - Champions League in Opta numbers

Barcelona have another opportunity to make Champions League history on Wednesday as they look to mount a remarkable recovery in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Luis Enrique's men were dismantled in last week's first leg with Juventus, Paulo Dybala's double helping inspire the Turin club to a 3-0 win.

But Barca have good reason to be confident of becoming the first team to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League, having pulled off the largest comeback in the history of the competition in the previous round, beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 after a 4-0 first-leg loss.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's first-leg meeting with Monaco lived up to the billing, as the Ligue 1 club emerged 3-2 winners as Kylian Mbappe enhanced his burgeoning reputation.

The teenager will aim to help Monaco to a first last-four appearance since 2004, when they were beaten in the final by Porto.

Dortmund have plenty of young talent of their own, with Ousmane Dembele sharing the spotlight with Mbappe as he found the net in the defeat at Signal Iduna Park. However, history is not on the German club's side, with all five of the previous teams to have claimed a 3-2 away win in the first leg of a knockout tie progressing to the next round.

Barcelona v Juventus

- Barcelona have scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight Champions League games at Camp Nou.

- Barcelona have reached the quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the Champions League. However, they have been knocked out at that stage in two of the last three seasons.

- Juventus have won their last five games in the Champions League, the current longest run in the competition and the Bianconeri's joint-longest. They are one of two unbeaten teams this season alongside Real Madrid.

- Juventus are also the only team to have won all four of their Champions League away games this season (10 goals scored, 1 conceded), their best ever run of victories on the road in the competition.

- On top of that, Juventus have not conceded a goal for 441 minutes, also the current longest run in the competition. Sevilla's Nico Pareja was the last player to find the net against Juve back in November.

- Juventus have conceded fewer goals in the Champions League this season than any of the other seven sides still left in the competition (2 in 9 games). Both of those goals came from set-pieces.

Monaco v Borussia Dortmund

- Monaco can reach the semis of the Champions League for the fourth time after 1993-94, 1997-98 and 2003-04. No other French team has made the last four more than once.

- Monaco have won 70 per cent of their home games in the Champions League (21 out of 30). Among clubs to have hosted at least 30 games, only Real Madrid (76 per cent), Barcelona (73 per cent) and Bayern Munich (71 per cent) have a better rate.

- Borussia Dortmund are the top scorers in this season's Champions League (27 goals in nine games), with 30 per cent of them coming in the final 15 minutes (8). Dortmund's games have produced more goals than any other team (40 - 27 for and 13 against).

- The first leg saw the first ever instance of two teenagers scoring in the same Champions League knockout game (Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe).

- Mbappe is the top scorer in this season's Champions League knockout stages with four goals in three games, while 21-year-old Thomas Lemar is the top assist provider in the knockouts with three.