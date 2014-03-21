Juventus handed Lyon draw in Europa League

Juve, who won the UEFA Cup three times between 1977 and 1993, overcame Italian rivals Fiorentina 2-1 on aggregate in the last round and will now meet Ligue 1 opposition in the last eight.

With the final to be held at the Juventus Stadium on May 14, Antonio Conte's charges have an extra incentive to reach the showdown.

Benfica, runners-up in 2013, take on Dutch side AZ, while Basel face Valencia and two-time winners Porto tackle Sevilla.

The first-leg ties will be played on April 3, with the return fixtures to be staged a week later.