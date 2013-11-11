Juventus handed Vidal injury boost

The Chile international was withdrawn with five minutes to go in Juve's dominant 3-0 Serie A win over Napoli on Sunday.

Vidal will link up with his international team-mates for their upcoming friendlies with England at Wembley and Brazil in Toronto, Canada.

He has been prescribed a week's rest so is highly unlikely to feature against Roy Hodgson's side, but will be able to feature against the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosts.

A Juventus statement read: "Vidal, who left the action early last night against Napoli due to an injury that has this morning been confirmed as a strain to the adductor muscle of his right thigh, has been prescribed seven to eight days of rest.

"He is still set to join up with the Chile squad barring a decision to the contrary by the Chilean Football Federation."

The midfielder will then resume club duties for Juventus when they travel to Livorno on November 24, before hosting Copenhagen in a crucial UEFA Champions League tie three days later.

Chile qualified for the World Cup after finishing third in the CONMEBOL section, three points clear of fifth-placed Uruguay.