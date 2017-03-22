Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
World Champions Germany must do without Sami Khedira for the friendly against England due to an ankle complaint for the Juventus midfielder.
Sami Khedira will miss Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund with an ankle problem.
The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.
It is understood the 29-year-old has been withdrawn as a precaution and is not suffering from a major complaint.
Juventus midfielder Khedira was part of Germany's World Cup winning side at Brazil 2014 while a Real Madrid player but was subsequently dogged by muscular problems.
This season Khedira has made 35 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in all competitions, scoring four goals.
