Quickfire Quiz 16: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We've reset the big quiz clock to 90 seconds so you'll need to get your skates on to answer all 10 of these football questions in the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Nailed that one and want to test your quiz skills at an even tougher level? We've gathered some of our trickiest brainteasers that we know you'll enjoy too, all available courtesy of Kwizly.

Firstly, can you name every stadium in the Champions League this season and every British player to score at a major summer international tournament since 1992?

Then, we want you to show off your Chelsea chops with our 40-question Ultimate Chelsea Quiz – it's not for the faint-hearted but we reckon true Blues experts will get up into the 30+ scores.

We also have a bumper quiz that asks you to name the 50 players selected most by manager Jose Mourinho across his extensive and varied career in the dugout, the stands and a laundry basket.

If you're after a broader test of your football knowledge, try out this special Who Has The Most quiz, which gives you four options for each of 20 questions and challenges you to tell us who has the most of the given clues.

We also recommend FourFourTwo's Dating Game, a daily challenge that invites you to guess the year of a significant football event in six tries or fewer. Don't forget to sign up for the newsletter to get more quizzes direct to your inbox daily.