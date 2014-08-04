Juventus name Tevez in squad for Asian tour

The 30-year-old forward was included in a very strong travelling party, which also includes Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Paul Pogba.

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal - who has been consistently linked with a move away from Juventus throughout this close-season, possibly to Manchester United - was also included.

Tevez's father - Segundo - was kidnapped in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, before being released the same day, which saw the Argentine striker miss Juventus' friendly with Cesena on Wednesday.

But with his father free again and reportedly healthy, Tevez is expected to join Massimiliano Allegri's squad for the Serie A champions' tour of Indonesia, Australia and Singapore.

Juventus will take on Indonesia in Jakarta on Wednesday, before facing the A-League All Stars in Sydney on Sunday, while Allegri's men are set to play the Singapore All Stars in Singapore on August 16.