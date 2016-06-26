Juventus, Napoli and Roma 'all interested in De Sciglio'

Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all interested in signing AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio, according to the player's agent.

The 23-year-old full-back, who is part of the Italy squad at Euro 2016, has been with Milan for the duration of his senior career and made his debut in September 2011.

De Sciglio's representative, Donato Orgnoni, confirmed reports suggesting Juve, Napoli and Roma – who finished in Serie A's top three positions last season – are keen on taking De Sciglio from their domestic rivals.

Orgnoni also claimed other top clubs were in the race but insisted his client will not make a final decision until after the European Championship, as well as stressing he is not certain to leave Milan, who failed to qualify for European football next season.

"Along with Juve, Napoli and Roma, there are other clubs, but I prefer not to name names," the agent said to soccerweb24.

"It is pleasing to know very important clubs are interested and after Euros we will take them into consideration.

"He is still with Milan, but before saying no to certain proposals we would really need to think about it. It's not that we want to leave Milan at all costs – it is something we must evaluate along with the club.

"There has been a lot of talk and there are others who are interested in Mattia too, but at this moment we want to let Milan be as calm as possible.

"Milan are in the middle of changes, so there is no rush. At this moment he is focusing on the national team and there is still a long way to go at the Euros.

"Some clubs have shown an interest, but we did not go deep into any discussion yet."

Milan are yet to confirm their head coach for the new season, but they have already signed striker Gianluca Lapadula in a transfer from Pescara, reportedly worth €9million, and are in talks to sign right-back Abdoulay Konko.

De Sciglio has two years remaining on his contract at San Siro.